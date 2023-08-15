Cristiano Ronaldo’s side now want to sign 29-year-old Tottenham player, he might be open to leaving

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are now interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Eric Dier this summer.

That’s according to a report in 90min who also shared that Al Nassr would be prepared to offer a more generous transfer fee than other interested sides.

Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Al Nassr of course already have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in their squad so Eric Dier would be in esteemed company.

Dier’s position on leaving Tottenham was revealed in reports yesterday.

The player would prefer to see out his final year of his contract with the club unless he falls too far down the pecking order.

And with Tottenham still reported to want another centre-back in this window, it seems that situation could arise.

Whether Dier would be willing to leave Tottenham for Saudi Arabia is another question altogether.

Dier has now been at the club since 2014 and any departure would surely be quite emotional.

Al Nassr are said to have ‘pressing interest’ in Dier who of course would be another statement signing if pursued.

Dier has 49 England caps and 270 Premier League appearances to his name.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And at 29-years-old the centre-back still has some excellent years ahead of him.

Dier was also quite remarkably linked with a return to his boyhood side Sporting Lisbon.

Whether a move back to Portugal would be more appealing remains to be seen.

The report also confirms interest from AS Monaco, Bundesliga clubs, Crystal Palace and Celtic.

It’s clear that Eric Dier would have a lot of options if he did leave Tottenham this summer, not just a move to Saudi Arabia.

The situation will be one to monitor in the coming weeks and will likely depend on Dier’s involvement in games before the end of the month.

Should Dier again fail to make the squad as he did on Sunday against Brentford, then his Spurs chapter might reach it’s conclusion.