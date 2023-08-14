‘Exceptional’ Tottenham player still wants to stay at Spurs, despite what Postecoglou did yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier still wants to remain at the club and play under manager Postecoglou this season.

That’s according to football.london who provided the update on Dier’s future amid reports of him leaving the club.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The report says that Dier wants to stay for the final year of his contract unless he drops too far down the manager’s pecking order.

Spurs are known to still want another centre-back before the window shuts.

And if they achieve that signing, that might be a step too far for Eric Dier staying at the club.

Dier was one of several first team players that Ange Postecolgou decided to leave out of his Tottenham squad yesterday.

The squad for the 2-2 draw with Brenford also missed the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Djed Spence.

Tottenham have been strengthening their squad in the vision of Postecoglou over the summer, and it seems there will still be players to depart.

Dier wants to stay at Tottenham unless he falls too far down in Postecoglou’s plans

Eric Dier has now been a Tottenham player since 2014 so it’s understandable that he wants to conclude his contract with the club.

His fall down the pecking order under Postecoglou has been something of a surprise but he clearly doesn’t tick all the boxes in his new manager’s philosophy.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It would seem that the new boss made a centre-back revamp one of his key priorities at the club.

Newly signed Micky van de Ven went straight into the side yesterday, which tells a story in itself.

Whilst the Dutchman is very talented and full of potential, he’s had no football with the side thus far.

And when you consider Eric Dier wasn’t even in the Tottenham squad despite playing the whole match against Barcelona last week, the message seems clear.

‘Exceptional’ Eric Dier might be willing to stay at Spurs this season, but that will seemingly only be as back-up.