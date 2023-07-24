Saudi clubs looking to beat Fulham to signing of £30m Manchester United player

Saudi Arabia are the hot topic of this current transfer window, with their money having a huge impact on proceedings around the world.

The Saudi League is chucking money at players from all over the place and a number of big names have already sealed huge deals to move there.

But the drive from Saudi is by no means over. And according to Sky Sports, Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is the next name being considered in the Middle East.

Sky reports how two clubs from Saudi are apparently in talks with Bailly over a three-year £20m deal. The defender is out of the picture at Old Trafford, and would surely relish the chance of a big-money move.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Interest from Saudi in Bailly comes just days after reports had suggested that Fulham have made an enquiry for him.

United paid £30m to sign Bailly back in 2016 but a number of injuries haven’t helped his cause. The defender is now free to leave the club after dropping well down the pecking order.

Of course, Fulham themselves are well aware of the Saudi clubs this summer. They are already losing star striker Aleksandr Mitrovic, while Marco Silva has also been offered huge terms to move.

No-brainer for Bailly to choose Saudi money

While there’s an argument for any player choosing to go to Saudi or not, some players have a more valid reason for going than others.

With Bailly, he’s just not in United’s plans and if someone is offering him a £20m deal, then he’s not really going to be in a position to say no.

The once ‘immense‘ Bailly can go and earn a huge amount, take his foot off the gas a bit given the standard, and cruise towards retirement.