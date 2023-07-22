Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Fulham have enquired about signing Manchester United defender Eric Bailly this summer.

Marco Silva’s side had a fantastic campaign on their return to the Premier League last season. They finished 10th in the end, but they could easily have ended up higher if things had gone their way in February and March.

There’s a lot of uncertainty around Fulham right now, but the one thing that’s clear is they need a new centre-half. Romano has claimed in The Daily Briefing that Manchester United defender Bailly is on their radar.

Fulham have asked about signing Eric Bailly from Manchester United

Manchester United signed Eric Bailly from Villarreal all the way back in 2016 for a fee reported to be £30 million (BBC)

The Ivorian had all the qualities to become a fine player, and he performed brilliantly too at times for the Red Devils in his first few years at the club.

Bailly, now, has no future at Manchester United, and after a spell on loan at Marseille last season, he is set to leave the Red Devils on a permanent deal.

Romano has shared the latest on the situation, and he revealed that Saudi Arabian sides Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr are both interested in signing him, with the latter already making contact with the player.

Along with them, the journalist claims Fulham have enquired about the conditions for a possible transfer from Manchester United in this window.

He wrote: “Eric Bailly will make a decision on next club soon as he’s set to leave Man Utd in the coming weeks.

“Al Nassr approached him and also Fulham and Al Ettifaq have asked for conditions of the deal.”

TBR View:

Fulham need a new centre-half this summer.

The Whites are likely to lose Tosin Adarabioyo in the coming weeks, with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur interested in his services for the upcoming season.

Bailly was an ‘immense‘ player a few years ago, but he just hasn’t fulfilled the massive potential he showed in his final year at Villarreal before moving to Manchester United.

It’s understandable why Fulham are considering him, but whether he will be able to fill Adarabioyo’s shoes remains to be seen if this move does go through.