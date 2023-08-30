Saudi Arabian clubs now on alert after learning that Tottenham player is available for sale

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have been alerted to the availability of Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier before the transfer window closes this week.

That’s according to 90min who claim that Dier does have a ton of interest across Europe.

Photo by Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The report shares that along with Fulham in the Premier League, there’s also interest from Portugal, France, Germany and Scotland.

It was earlier revealed elsewhere that Eric Dier may be left out of Tottenham’s Premier League squad list this season.

The Spurs defender doesn’t count as a home grown player and therefore may miss out on a spot alongside the likes of Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele.

It would therefore seem in the interest of all parties that Dier does depart before the window closes.

Despite wearing the armband on numerous occasions for the club, Eric Dier is yet to feature in a competitive match day squad under Ange Postecoglou.

And with Saudi Arabian clubs now being alerted to his availability, you wonder if it’s only a matter of time until Dier leaves Tottenham.

Saudi Arabian clubs have now been offered Tottenham’s Dier

Of course it was believed that Dier was one of several players Spurs wanted to offload to sanction new signings.

Among those targets was said to be another centre-back and a forward to replace Harry Kane.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It would seem that a deal for Brennan Johnson is intended to do the latter but fans are yet to see links on another centre-back.

Perhaps Davinson Sanchez’s improved form under Postecoglou has calmed the need to recruit further in the area.

But it will be interesting to see if the club take to the market in wake of any potential Dier departure.

It’s not currently reported if Saudi Arabian clubs could tempt Eric Dier to leave Tottenham, but they may now test the waters.

It doesn’t seem Dier has a future at Spurs, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll leave immediately.