Tottenham may be forced to leave £85k-a-week player out of their PL squad if not sold this week

Tottenham Hotspur may have to leave Eric Dier out of their Premier League squad if the centre-back is not sold before deadline day.

That’s according to The Athletic who confirm that Dier would be in the running to miss out among a number of other players.

Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndomblele would also be at risk given the three all count as non-homegrown.

Despite being an England international, Dier spent his formative years in Portugal.

Therefore at £85k-a-week, Dier would be an expensive option to continue to leave out of the side.

None of the players mentioned above have made any of Ange Postecolgou’s four matchday squads thus far.

Fans may therefore imagine that the side will make a concerted effort to sell these players before this week’s deadline.

It has been previously reported that Dier wants to remain at Spurs for the rest of his contract.

Dier has one year left and is said to want to explore his options when a free agent next summer.

It really would be a pretty dramatic fall from grace for Dier to potentially not even be in the Premier League squad.

Dier has previously captained the side and was an ever-present under several previous managers.

However, it would seem that Ange Postecoglou has made it very clear that Dier doesn’t match his requirements.

Moreover, with Dier again being linked to a host of sides, and being offered to Saudi Arabia, you do wonder if his stance may change.

Dier surely wouldn’t stay at Spurs knowing he could potentially play no league football until at least January.

Dier’s future is one of the many key issues that Tottenham will need to sort out before their next Premier League match.

Ansu Fati is now being linked with a loan move to the side whilst it seems Spurs continue to work on a deal for Brennan Johnson.