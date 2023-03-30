Sam Allardyce suggests Harry Kane isn't ruthless enough to force Tottenham exit











Former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce believes Harry Kane lacks the ruthlessness to force an exit from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The England captain’s future at the club continues to be a hot topic.

Spurs can no longer win a trophy this season and are again challenging to finish in the top four.

Kane will only have one year remaining on his contract in the summer.

There has been speculation about whether the next window could finally see the 29-year-old leave the north Londoners.

Supposedly, Kane has a £100 million asking price on him.

That is potentially a big stumbling block for him if he does want to depart this summer.

It is currently unclear if Kane would like to leave in the next window.

In the eyes of Allardyce though, Kane would not ‘force’ an exit.

He said on the latest Tippy Tappy podcast episode (43:35): “I’ll say this and I’ll say it again. I don’t think he’s ruthless enough to do it.

“Those players that leave are the ones that cause a huge amount of trouble to the football club. Not turning up for training, causing problems at the training ground – the manager then has to go to the owner and say ‘get the best price you can’.

“Harry won’t do that.”

Allardyce then recalled the situation where Dimitri Payet went on strike at West Ham to get a move to Marseille.

Earlier this week, Premier League striker Michail Antonio suggested Kane will leave, and that whoever comes in at Spurs knows it.

Harry Kane situation will be very interesting to watch this summer

The situation with Kane will be fascinating to watch this summer.

Tottenham making it into the top four might just be enough to keep him for that last year of his contract.

But if Spurs miss out, then Kane could crank up the pressure.

We have seen before in the summer of 2021 when he went on strike amid speculation linking him with Manchester City that he can rock the boat.