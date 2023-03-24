Sam Allardyce reacts after hearing what Jude Bellingham is doing amid Liverpool links











Sam Allardyce has warned Jude Bellingham could be playing a dangerous game by having his father involved in his next transfer move, amid links to Liverpool and more.

Bellingham is expected to be on the move this summer. The England man is one of the most in-demand players in world football, with the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City all leading the charge to sign him.

Interest

As we know, Liverpool have been most keen on Bellingham for some time now. But with a place in the Champions League looking less and less likely, there is some concern the Reds won’t be able to offer him the sort of money others can.

Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

And speaking about Bellingham – who is still represented by his Dad in agent terms – former PL manager Sam Allardyce warned Bellingham about relying on family members in the football industry.

“His agent will fight for that, he won’t bother about that. Because whatever the figure is is going to make him wealthy enough for his life. As long as he’s got the right people behind him. That’s dangerous (Bellingham’s Dad being his agent). Very dangerous,” Allardyce said on his No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

“It depends how good his Dad is. The amount of parents you see with pound notes in their eyes is quite scary. But if his Dad’s a good honest guy with his son, then, you know. But it’s amazing what money can do. Parents deserve to look after their kids if that’s what they want to do but they’re in a very difficult world here.”

Bellingham is expected to fetch north of £100m for Borussia Dortmund. The German club will once again make a massive profit on a player they landed from Birmingham for just £25m.

TBR’s View: Jude Bellingham could still opt for Liverpool

The good thing here for Bellingham is that no matter who he chooses, he’s basically guaranteed to walk into the team.

Yes, there is likely to be a bit more competition at City or Madrid. But he still gets in their XI’s. Of course, the most obvious move is to join Liverpool. He can be their main man and lead the midfield for years to come.

Allardyce’s point on his Father is fascinating, though. It will certainly be interesting to see how it pans out, with Allardyce sounding like he has experience of being involved in such deals.