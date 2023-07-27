Kieran Trippier seriously impressed by two Newcastle youngsters vs Aston Villa

Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier has admitted he was really impressed with Lewis Miley and Alex Murphy against Chelsea.

Trippier was speaking to Newcastle’s official website after their 1-1 draw in the early hours of this morning.

It was another tough test for Eddie Howe’s side who fell behind early on in the contest.

Newcastle’s defenders simply couldn’t keep up with Nicolas Jackson as he finished a well-weighted through ball past Martin Dubravka.

Miguel Almiron made sure Newcastle went into the break level with a goal in the final seconds of the half.

As the game continued, both teams made plenty of changes to work on the squad’s fitness.

Kieran Trippier was very pleased with how youngsters Alex Murphy and Lewis Miley played against the Premier League side.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Miley was handed a start in midfield with Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock not in the squad.

Murphy came on after 30 minutes following Fabian Schar’s early withdrawal.

Trippier impressed with Murphy and Miley

Speaking after the match, Trippier said: “I think coming from behind again I think we showed again great togetherness.

“I thought the young boys were unbelievable today, Alex [Murphy] and Lewie [Miley] and yeah we just keep going.

“We have that never say die attitude against a top-quality opposition but we just have to keep going and there’s a lot to improve.”

Alex Murphy is a 19-year-old Irish Under-19 international defender who can play as a centre-back or left-back.

He’s yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle’s first team but has played senior football in Ireland.

Today’s appearance was a reward for his fine performances at Under-21 level for Newcastle with Howe unable to name a full bench for the match.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle fans are well aware of Lewis Miley’s vast potential.

The 17-year-old made his senior debut against Chelsea on the final day of last season.

Miley and Murphy will have benefitted immensely from their minutes against Chelsea and will be glad Trippier was happy with their performance.

Eddie Howe’s team have one more match to play on their US tour against Brighton on Saturday.

These matches are all about fitness, but after two draws, Newcastle would love to end their time across the Atlantic with a win.