Sam Allardyce has told Leeds to make sure they keep ‘outstanding’ player this season

Sam Allardyce has urged Leeds United to keep 31-year-old Adam Forshaw as they return to the Championship this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Allardyce described Forshaw as a leader who had the character to help them achieve an instant return to the PL.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Leeds were relegated under Allardyce last season and now face the daunting task of returning to the top flight.

New manager Daniel Farke has plenty of Championship experience and Leeds will hope that’s key to their bid.

Another man brimming with Championship know-how is Adam Forshaw.

The ‘outstanding’ midfielder, who is currently out of contract, has 123 appearances in the division and could be key to navigating the challenges it brings.

Leeds have already seen a big squad upheaval this summer and are reportedly hoping to make their first signing imminently.

Chelsea’s 22-year-old Ethan Ampadu was said to be close to taking a medical ahead of a move to Elland Road.

The fee for the Welsh international is thought to be around £12m.

Allardyce says Leeds need to keep Forshaw

Forshaw is still training with Leeds as he ponders his future, and does have a contract offer from the club on the table.

However, Forshaw is also understood to have received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al Akhdoud.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It will be interesting to see how Forshaw’s future develops over the coming weeks with multiple offers to consider.

Allardyce’s recommendation does seem a sensible one and you’d expect Leeds fans to be very happy to see him stay.

Forshaw has been unfortunate with injuries in recent years, which has limited his PL impact, but when fit he’s a real asset.

The 31-year-old was reintroduced during Allardyce’s time at Leeds and did offer stability and experience.

It was perhaps unfortunate for the likes of Jesse Marsch and Javi Garcia that they couldn’t rely on Forshaw during their tenures.