Liverpool legend Sadio Mane has praised Everton star Idrissa Gana Gueye after his latest appearance for his national team.

African champions Senegal faced Mozambique on Friday, and ran away 5-1 winners.

Mane scored in that game, but wanted to focus on Gueye after the match when posting on Instagram.

Although Mane and Gueye were on different sides of the Liverpool and Everton rivalry, there’s a huge amount of mutual respect.

Since leaving Liverpool, Mane hasn’t had the best season at Bayern Munich, and his old club have struggled as well.

Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners against Everton last month, but Sean Dyche has started to turn their fortunes around.

Gueye has proved to be an important player since signing from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Both Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche have relied on him as part of their midfields.

He now needs to return from international duty fully fit and raring to go to help the Toffees avoid the drop.

Mane sends Everton star Gueye message after Senegal achievement

Mane posted on social media yesterday, congratulating Gueye on reaching 100 caps for his country.

The forward said: “Congratulations legend for your 100 selections. Massive respect.”

Gueye replied to his message, saying: “Thank you very much president.”

His comment is tongue-in-cheek, but shows how important Mane is to his country, and how good Gueye thinks he is.

Everton have moved up to 15th in the Premier League table, and are two points above the relegation zone.

Things can change so quickly at the bottom of the league, and almost all the teams around them have at least one game in hand.

Idrissa Gueye has formed a brilliant partnership with Amadou Onana and more recently Abdoulaye Doucoure this season.

He didn’t have the best game against Arsenal, although many players struggle against the league leaders.

Gueye and Mane’s relationship was formed before their Everton and Liverpool rivalry.

To reach a century of appearances for your country is a huge achievement, and no wonder the talented forward wanted to dedicate a message to the 33-year-old yesterday.

