'Poor': Sky pundit now really disappointed with £2m Everton man, thinks Dyche will be 'fuming'











Pundit Jermaine Beckford has suggested that Everton manager Sean Dyche will be fuming with Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Beckford was covering Everton’s game against Arsenal for Sky Sports News last night.

It was a disappointing evening for the Toffees, as they fell to a 4-0 defeat at The Emirates.

After repelling Arsenal for 40 minutes, they couldn’t prevent Bukayo Saka from emphatically opening the scoring.

Gabriel Martinelli doubled their lead just before half-time after a lengthy VAR check.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka was once again involved, nicking the ball off Idrissa Gueye before playing Martinelli through on goal.

Gueye didn’t cover himself in glory, and Beckford has suggested Sean Dyche won’t be happy with the Everton midfielder.

Since being re-signed from PSG in the summer for £2m, he’s started virtually every league game this season.

However, his performances have been very up and down this campaign, and yesterday he struggled again.

Beckford suggests Dyche will be fuming with Everton star Gueye

Speaking on Sky Sports News last night, Beckford commented on Gueye’s error: “This is just poor.

“Gueye isn’t playing to the whistle, he’s dwelling on the ball and Saka just takes the ball off him.

“Dyche is going to be fuming with that. It’s so avoidable.”

Gueye has been lining up alongside Amadou Onana in midfield all season, and the pair have a very good relationship.

It was claimed before Frank Lampard was sacked that his tactics were limiting Gueye, but Everton’s problems run much deeper than that.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

The Toffees don’t have a goal scorer in the squad, and are heavily relying on keeping clean sheets for results.

Both of their wins under Sean Dyche have been 1-0 wins, and only defenders have scored since his arrival.

Dyche can’t afford for senior players like Gueye to make mistakes like him last night if Everton are going to survive this season.

Their goal difference took a big hit last night, and they’ve now played a game more than most of their rivals.

It looks like the relegation battle is going to go down to the wire.

