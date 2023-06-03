Ryan Mason could have Tottenham decision to make amid Championship interest











Ryan Mason could be left with a decision to make in the summer with a number of Championship clubs looking on fondly.

Mason once again took interim charge of Tottenham for the final part of the season but will not be offered the job on a full-time basis.

Daniel Levy is looking elsewhere, with Ange Postecoglou being tipped as the man Spurs will turn towards next.

And according to The Athletic, Mason himself could be left with a decision to make, amid interest from both the Championship and abroad.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Ryan Mason could land Championship job

The Athletic reports how Mason has admirers in the second tier for his leadership and coaching skills. There is also interest from abroad, where Mason’s attributes have caught the eye.

This, despite Mason being unable to lead Tottenham into Europe after taking over from Antonio Conte and then Cristian Stellini.

Mason is expected to be part of the staff should Tottenham manage to convince Postecoglou to be their new manager.

The Celtic boss doesn’t bring a big entourage with him and reports have suggested that Mason would have a place on the staff if the Aussie was to move to north London.

A big call coming

Ryan Mason has made no secret of his desire to become a manager. But the reality is probably setting in that that role is not going to be with Tottenham.

If a Championship club does come calling, or even one in Europe, then he’ll have a big call to make. Taking the leap into management is the biggest step and he can’t hang around at Spurs forever.

He’ll look at young managers like Vincent Kompany and Will Still over in France who have done well.

Mason is obviously well-liked inside Spurs. But just how long he stunts his own career to be part of the backroom is a question only he will know the answer to.