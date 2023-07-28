‘A few days ago’: Fabrizio Romano says Bayern Munich have asked about signing £40m Liverpool player

Fabinho appears to be closing in on a move away from Liverpool with a switch to Al-Ittihad on the horizon.

However, it appears as though another exit route may be opening up for the Brazilian.

Indeed, while a move to Saudi Arabia to earn massive money may be appealing, Fabinho now has a chance to stay in Europe and join one of the biggest clubs on the continent.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Bayern Munich have recently called Liverpool to ask about Fabinho and what it would take to sign him.

However, the Bavarians were quickly knocked back and told that the deal with Al-Ittihad was too advanced to hijack now.

Bayern called

Romano shared what he knows about Bayern and Fabinho.

“Fabinho, the deal remains on, I keep saying the deal is on. With the Saudi club you have to wait for the documents, for the official bids, you have to look at the terms that are crucial.

“The deal is absolutely on, it is done on the player’s side, he spoke to Nuno the manager there. The expectation is for Fabinho to go to Al-Ittihad. Bayern called a few days ago to ask if the deal was done or if there was a chance to enter the race, but the answer was very clear, the deal is too advanced with Al-Ittihad,” Romano said.

No chance

Let’s face it, Fabinho isn’t leaving Liverpool to explore a new challenge or to compete in a different league. He’s leaving for the money.

A £40m transfer fee and mammoth wages are what is taking Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

If the wage packets were the same, you’d best believe that Fabinho would be re-routing his private jet to head to Munich rather than Saudi, but, sadly, that’s not the landscape of football these days.

Fabinho to Bayern Munich would be a much more fitting transfer, but this summer more than ever, money talks in football.