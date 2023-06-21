Newcastle United are reportedly trying to complete a sensational swoop for Sandro Tonali.

Links between the Magpies and the Italy international began surfacing earlier this month.

However, over the past few hours, speculation linking Newcastle and Tonali has intensified.

Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

For instance, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported that the Magpies were closing in on a deal with AC Milan.

Newcastle apparently began with a €50million offer on Tuesday, but are now edging towards a 70million deal.

Plenty of outlets and journalists have since begun covering the Tonali negotiations, including Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider has provided a few updates on Twitter this evening.

His first one corroborated what Ornstein had written in The Athletic, namely the potential transfer fee.

Newcastle and Milan are reportedly discussing the structure of the payment, and the latter are “open to accept”.

Romano also spoke of a “huge” contract bid that was heading Tonali’s way.

Later on, the Italian journalist reported that Newcastle would “more than double” the Azzurri star’s salary.

There would also be add-ons included in the contract, and Romano suggested Tonali was happy with the deal.

“Deal depends on Milan now,” wrote Romano.

“AC Milan are negotiating on €70m deal structure to include add-ons – as they want more than €70m fee to get it done.”

According to Salarysport, Tonali is currently on £75,000-a-week at Milan. This means he could well earn over £150,000-a-week at Newcastle.

Our view

Newcastle fans will no doubt be buzzing over this latest wave of speculation.

Tonali is one of the best young midfielders in the world, a player likened to Andrea Pirlo and Andres Iniesta.

He is tidy in possession, physically strong, a brilliant reader of the game and boasts an ‘incredible change of pace‘.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The prospect of Sandro Tonali x Bruno Guimaraes at Newcastle is what dreams are made of, frankly.

The Magpies enjoyed an amazing season last time out and are eager to keep building.

It looks like Newcastle are back and they have every intention of upsetting the apple cart.