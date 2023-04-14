Roy Keane says Tottenham's next manager already has a big problem











Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Roy Keane has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager will face a problem as soon as he steps in one day one.

Speaking to the Overlap, Keane claimed that Tottenham’s players have to take responsibility for their own performances of late – despite the managerial upheaval that has happened.

Antonio Conte was recently sacked by Spurs after a series of lacklustre performance, but very little seems to have changed since his departure.

In Conte’s very last game, against Southampton, Spurs fans were left apoplectic – as their side threw away a 3-1 lead against the Premier League’s bottom side.

However, if any lessons were learnt from that defeat, it wasn’t obvious in their next match.

Tottenham went 1-0 up against Everton at Goodison Park, and had a man advantage, only to throw the game away in the last minutes.

Spurs seemed to retreat into their shell in the contest, as soon as they scored, despite not having Conte in the dugout.

And Keane believes that whoever takes over at Tottenham will be facing a big issue due to the mentality of Spurs’s players.

“If you look at Spurs’ last couple of games, you talk about managers and chairman, the players have to take responsibility,” he said.

“They get a goal in front and just back off. No bottle some of these Spurs players. Absolutely none whatsoever.

“Just get the job done. This is top level sport, it’s about winning games, whoever the manager is at Spurs, Spurs are going to have the same problems. It’s in their DNA. A lot of their players just can’t do it.”

A big problem?

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It certainly is hard to defend Tottenham’s squad at this point.

They have had proven winners in Jose Mourinho and Conte in recent times, but still have been unable to perform.

For that – some of the responsibility has to fall on their shoulders.

However, there is now question marks over whether Conte’s defensive style of football actually suited Tottenham.

The Italian boss was so reluctant to commit men to attacks or break out of shape in defensive transition, that Tottenham appeared to have the attacking freedom coached out of them.

It should also be noted that Tottenham’s current interim manager was Conte’s assistant, in Cristian Stellini, so any huge changes in tactics appear unlikely with that in mind.

Tottenham did at least muster up a win last weekend, as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion, but the manner of victory was far from convincing.

After that win, Spurs are still fighting for the top four, and if they do manage to get over the line the players may silence some doubts over their mentality.

But there is no questioning that whoever takes over at Tottenham has a big task ahead, as they look to build some optimism among the fan base again.

Show all