Jamie O’Hara slams Antonio Conte after Tottenham vs Southampton











Jamie O’Hara has slammed Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte and claims that his former side are playing ‘diabolical’ football right now.

Spurs surrendered a 3-1 lead at Southampton yesterday after they completely collapsed in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Pedro Porro had opened the scoring with a brilliant finish just minutes before half-time and despite Che Adams levelling the scoring just minutes into the second-half, Tottenham took control of the game.

Harry Kane took his only opportunity of the game as he guided a header past Gavin Bazunu, before Ivan Perisic had seemingly wrapped up three points for Spurs with what was also his first goal for the club.

But Tottenham allowed Southampton back into the game after Theo Walcott’s effort in the 77th minute and James Ward-Prowse dispatched a late penalty to earn a point for his side.

Despite the fact that Spurs will feel aggrieved after a questionable penalty decision, Conte was absolutely furious after the game.

The Italian boss hit out at his players and the owners during his post-match press conference, casting more doubt over his future at the club.

And while O’Hara believes that the players have failed to step up this season, he has also slammed Conte for his tactics.

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

O’Hara slams Conte

Speaking on TalkSPORT yesterday, O’Hara discussed Conte’s post-match interview and called the Tottenham manager out for his defensive approach.

“He rested Harry Kane in an FA Cup game, we lost that game,” the former Spurs man said. “Performance was pathetic. Dig the players out after that, no problem because it was pathetic.

“Then you go and lose against AC Milan, another pathetic performance. But they are his tactics as well by the way.

“Yes, the players haven’t been good enough. Yes, the players haven’t stepped up and some of them have gone missing but he’s to blame as well. These are his tactics that he’s asking these players to play and it’s diabolical football to watch.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

O’Hara makes a great point that while Conte’s comments will resonate with plenty of Spurs fans, he’s certainly not blameless.

The £288,000-a-week manager’s tactics have often frustrated fans this season as Tottenham have been a difficult side to watch due to their defensive approach.

It’s the manager’s job to motivate his squad and get the best out of his side and Conte just isn’t achieving that at Spurs right now.

Show all