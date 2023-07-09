Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has heaped praise on PSV midfielder Xavi Simons, after he was reportedly offered to Arsenal this week.

Arsenal have already moved to snap up Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer and look set to get another two deals over the line.

Indeed, Ajax’s Jurrien Timber and West Ham United skipper Declan Rice are both closing in on moves to the Emirates Stadium.

It remains unclear whether Arsenal will look to strengthen their squad further after wrapping up deals for Timber and Rice.

But journalist Paul Brown claimed this week that the Gunners have been offered the chance to sign Xavi Simons.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The 20-year-old starred for PSV last season as he registered 34 goal involvements in 48 appearances in all competitions.

Paris Saint-Germain currently have the option to re-sign Simons for just over £5 million this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

And his current international boss Ronald Koeman has been speaking about the youngster’s future.

Koeman raves about Simons

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Koeman urged Simons to consider his playing time when choosing his next move, while heaping praise on the midfielder.

“Xavi Simons is a good boy, he called me this summer to talk to me about his future,” he said. “It is important that you have to play, you have done well to play in the PSV and hopefully you will continue there because you play everything, in a stronger team you still don’t play much, for a young man you have to find the best way to exploit.

“He is a great player and will be a great player.”

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Simons faces a big decision over the coming weeks as he weighs up an offer from his former club PSG.

The Dutch midfielder has excelled at PSV due to playing regular football, but it’s unclear whether he will get similar minutes should he return to Paris.

As for Arsenal, it seems unlikely at this stage that they will move for another attack-minded midfielder.

Arteta already has the likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe at the club, while Fabio Vieira was only brought in last summer.

With that being said, if Simons becomes available for a reasonable fee, he may be an attractive option for Arsenal.

He’s proven to be a versatile option at PSV as he’s operated across the front-three and in his natural position in midfield.