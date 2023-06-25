Romano update spells good news for Aston Villa in pursuit of 22-year-old forward – TBR View

Aston Villa have been linked with Almeria’s Largie Ramazani in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Diario de Almeria claimed that the Villans are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 22-year-old Belgian winger.

The Spanish outlet, via Sport Witness, claimed that the club feels ‘the time has come to sell’ Ramazani.

Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

And Villa reportedly reckon that the youngster has ‘potential for growth’.

However, the Villans aren’t alone in their pursuit of Ramazani. French outfit Nantes have apparently made a move.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the reported Villa target, and it’s good news for Unai Emery and co.

Apparently, Nantes bid €6million (around £5.2million) for Ramazani, but Almeria rejected it.

“They want more to let him go,” Romano added on Twitter.

Romano’s update spells good news for Aston Villa in pursuit of Ramazani.

Nantes have tried their luck with a bid worth just over £5million, and Almeria rejected it.

An established Premier League club like Aston Villa could easily make a much bigger bid.

Prior reports have suggested that Ramazani has a €40million (£35million) release clause.

However, based on the bid that has already gone in, Villa should try their luck with £10million.

‘Too good’

Ramazani is a great prospect who already has considerable top-flight experience despite his young age.

He also has experience in the English game, having played for Manchester United’s Under-18s and Under-23s.

Breaking the Lines noted how well he did against Real Madrid last September, in his first La Liga match for them.

They suggested that Ramazani was very much on par with Los Blancos and Brazil star Vinicius Jr in that game.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

‘What is impressive about Ramazani is that he was able to make the leap to La Liga, looking like a fish in water,’ they wrote.

‘And while his first game was against Real Madrid, he was too good that it was really hard to make the difference between him and Vinicius Jr in the pitch, especially during counters.’

All in all, Ramazani seems like a good shout for Aston Villa, so let’s see whether they firm up their interest.