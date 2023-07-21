Manchester United hold talks with ‘outstanding’ player Liverpool want

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are in the market for midfielders this summer and it appears certain players are on both their radars.

The Premier League giants are both facing summers of big change, with a number of incomings having already been sealed and more expected.

One midfielder believed to be on the radar of Liverpool is Moroccan star, Sofyan Amrabat. The Fiorentina ace has been linked with a move to England ever since his superb World Cup displays.

However, while Liverpool are believed to fancy him, 90Min reports that it’s actually Manchester United who have opened talks with his agents.

90Min reports that Amrabat has been given permission to explore moves elsewhere given he is in the final year of his contract in Italy.

And it seems that United are trying to get one over their rivals by making contact. It’s suggested talks have taken place between United and Amrabat’s reps. The terms of any potential are believed to be the discussion point in those talks.

Lauded during the World Cup for being ‘outstanding‘ for his country, Amrabat helped Morocco to a memorable tournament. He also inspired Fiorentina to a European final, capping off a fine year for the Serie A side.

Let battle commence

Sofyan Amrabat finds himself in quite a nice situation really. He is going along well with Fiorentina but has a host of big clubs chasing his signature as well.

For now, it looks like clubs are simply exploring what it would take to bring him to England or beyond. However, it does seem like he’s going to get a big move before the window is over and done with.

Both United and Liverpool could use his battling qualities in the middle. And given he’s been touted at less than £30m, he could be a big bargain.