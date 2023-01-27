Romano shares McKennie deal update amid Leeds and Arsenal links











Leeds United and Arsenal have both been heavily linked with Weston McKennie in recent days.

The Whites have apparently been in talks with Juventus over the United States international midfielder.

However, the Gunners are reported to have made a bid for McKennie too.

Photo by Giuliano Marchisciano/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

That said, Arsenal are now seemingly focusing their attentions on Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

This should theoretically pave the way for Leeds to pursue McKennie all-but unopposed.

On Friday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano shared the latest update on the transfer saga involving the Juve ace.

He focused solely on Leeds, writing on Twitter: “Understand Leeds proposal for Weston McKennie is not permanent transfer – it’d be a loan move with buy clause.

“Leeds hope to get it done after green light from the player but there’s still no full agreement with Juventus.”

Earlier in the day, Romano said Leeds were pushing to seal a deal for the player as soon as possible.

On Thursday, Sky Sports reported that Leeds had offered £25million plus add-ons for McKennie.

“Juventus want £30m so it’s close but not close enough at the moment,” said Kaveh Solhekol (26/1/23, 17:29).

“Leeds aren’t tempted to raise their offer as they don’t feel they have much competition for the player.

“Reports in Italy say Leeds feel the deal could be done by Tuesday.

“Given Juventus’ financial problems, they aren’t in the market for a replacement but will focus on youth.

“They are prepared to let him go.”

Leeds in pole position but don’t rule out Arsenal – TBR View

What a signing McKennie would be for Leeds. He has proven himself for club and country.

The 24-year-old has done very well at Juve and certainly impressed for the USMNT at the World Cup last year.

Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

His arrival would be a huge boost for a Whites outfit currently hovering just one point above the bottom three.

However, if this transfer window has taught us anything, it’s that you can’t rest until the player signs the contract.

Arsenal experienced this to some degree, although it wasn’t as last-minute as the Arnaut Danjuma story.

Nonetheless, Leeds should – and probably will – do all they can to seal the deal and get the signature as soon as they can.