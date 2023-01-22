Fabrizio Romano provides latest Zaniolo to Tottenham update on YouTube











Tottenham continue to be linked with a move for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo and Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about the situation.

Zaniolo has emerged as one of Tottenham’s top targets in this window. The versatile midfielder has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho and is now ready to move on.

The Italian has been courted for some time by Spurs. However, in the summer, Mourinho convinced Zaniolo to stay put and no deal was possible.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

But now, it’s a different matter and according to Romano, it’s simply a case of Spurs and Roma doing a deal now.

“Roma at the moment wants around 35m euros and a permanent transfer, not a loan. But Tottenham have decided in a clear way that they will only sign Nicolo Zaniolo on loan. Of course, this loan could include a buy option, but of course the tariffs of the buy option would be important,” Romano said on his YouTube.

“But the negotiation is there. I am told Zaniolo would be keen on the move. The player is ready to join the Premier League. But now it’s between Roma and Tottenham. So now they have to discuss next week. Let’s see what’s next with Zaniolo.”

TBR’s View: Zaniolo can bring quality to Tottenham

It’s make or break in the next ten days or so for Tottenham you feel. They either back Conte fully and he, in turn, comes out and insists he’s staying, or everything implodes.

Signing players of Zaniolo’s quality could be key to convincing Conte that the club means business. He has been ‘extraordinary‘ at times for Roma and is more than good enough to improve this side.

The terms of the deal seem to be at an impasse. But the reality is Spurs need to get this done and prove they are willing to keep backing Conte.