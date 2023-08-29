Liverpool have been linked with Benjamin Pavard at various times over the past few months.

Christian Falk, writing on GiveMeSport last month, claimed that the Reds spoke to the player’s management over a possible Anfield move.

Pavard, who can play as a right-back and as a centre-back, has been looking for a way out of Bayern Munich this summer.

Photo by Stefan Matzke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Liverpool have limited defensive options at present and don’t have much wiggle room.

To make matters worse, Ibrahima Konate likely won’t be back for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds until after the international break.

Liverpool could certainly do with strengthening their defensive ranks before the transfer window closes.

However, it doesn’t look like Pavard will be joining the Reds any time soon.

Fabrizio Romano has just taken to X to declare “here we go” on Pavard to Inter Milan.

He’ll apparently be joining for around £27.5million including add-ons, and a medical is imminent.

Our view

Pavard would’ve certainly been a good shout for Liverpool.

He’s a serial winner who has lifted numerous league titles, the Champions League, and the 2018 World Cup.

Many rate Pavard highly. 90Min stated that the player is ‘one of Europe’s most talented full-backs’.

He can play at right-back and also in the heart of defence, either on the left or on the right.

“He’s an underrated player,” Thomas Tuchel said earlier this year about Pavard, as per L’Equipe.

“He can adapt to the highest level and he defends rigorously.

“He’s a top team player, he immediately had my confidence and proved to me that I had been right.”

More recently, Tuchel said Pavard was a “very important player” for his side.

No doubt Liverpool will have known for a while that he was prioritising a move to Inter. Oh well, next.