CL club boss says ‘important’ defender wants transfer amid Liverpool talks

Liverpool have been busy in the transfer market and could yet look to make more signings before the window shuts next week.

One world-class player who has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent months is Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard.

Christian Falk, writing on GiveMeSport last month, claimed that Liverpool spoke to the player’s management over a possible Anfield move.

Pavard, who can play as a right-back and as a centre-back, is currently looking for a new club.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have limited defensive options at present.

To make matters worse, Ibrahima Konate is a doubt for Sunday’s meeting with Newcastle.

Liverpool could certainly do with strengthening their defensive ranks before the transfer window closes.

‘Asked me for a transfer’

Regarding Pavard, Inter Milan appear to be frontrunners for him at this moment in time.

They have reportedly agreed a deal in principle with Bayern worth around £27.5million.

However, nothing has been finalised as of yet.

And Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has now lifted the lid on the situation involving Pavard.

“Pavard asked me for a transfer but the request came very late and this surprised me,” he told Calciomercato, via Football Italia.

“Benjamin is very important, last year he played more than 80% of the matches.

“We need a replacement who gives guarantees, we have to think about the interests of the club.

“His desire to leave is one part and then there is the contractual situation.

“He has to make sense for the club and there has to be a replacement.”

Given there is no formal agreement as of yet, Liverpool should consider swooping in and attempting an approach of their own.