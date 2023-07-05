Romano says ‘extraordinary’ Tottenham target now set for medical with CL club

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Kim Min-jae over the past few months.

Back in March, Ben Jacobs reported that Spurs were one of several clubs that had been scouting the Napoli star.

Tottenham endured a difficult season last time out and their defence was particularly flimsy.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With that in mind, new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly looking at bringing in reinforcements at the back.

However, barring a late extraordinary turn of events, Kim will not be one of those.

Bayern Munich are now closing on in the signing of the South Korea international.

On Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the reported Tottenham target involving the Bavarians.

The transfer insider wrote on Twitter that Kim should be undergoing the first part of his medical tests today.

‘Here we go confirmed,’ added Romano.

Our view

Tottenham were actually being linked with Kim several years ago, when he was still playing for China’s Beijing Guoan.

However, Spurs missed out on Son Heung-min’s compatriot as he ended up joining Fenerbahce in 2021.

Kim linked up with the Turkish giants for a mere €3million. A year later, Napoli signed him for a reported €18million.

Now, Bayern are reportedly paying around €60million (£51.3million) to sign Kim, according to Football Italia.

Kim is an ‘extraordinary‘ player who has gone from strength to strength and is already a star.

It’s a shame Spurs weren’t able to get their hands on him, but Micky van de Ven looks like he has a bright future too.