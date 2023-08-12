Romano says Chelsea working right now on Caicedo deal amid Liverpool links

The transfer saga between Chelsea, Liverpool and Moises Caicedo is showing no signs of abating.

Fans of the Blues and the Reds have endured several days of tug-of-war, twists and turns over the Ecuador star.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are desperate to sign Caicedo from fellow Premier League side Brighton.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

The Reds have already agreed a fee with Brighton, but the player himself seems to want a move to Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano has now dropped an update on the state of play, and it doesn’t look like Liverpool are involved.

The transfer insider took to Twitter to say Chelsea are working towards the deal “right now”.

“Understand final fee being discussed with Brighton is in excess of £110million,” he added.

Romano then said that key hours lie ahead, with the Blues wanting to have Caicedo on their books by tomorrow.

Our view

Liverpool have battled hard to try and get a Caicedo deal over the line, and they got halfway there at the very least.

The Reds had struck a deal with Brighton over the 21-year-old.

However, if he wants Chelsea instead, then there’s not really much more Liverpool can do.

Jurgen Klopp’s club will need to quickly regroup and look elsewhere.

Perhaps Romeo Lavia, though that isn’t without its complications. Chelsea are reportedly trying for him too.

As per Sacha Tavolieri, Lavia hasn’t changed his mind on wanting to join Liverpool. However, that’s not guaranteed.

You probably won’t find a transfer saga (two, in this case) as dramatic as this for a while now.

We have two clubs, both rivals in their own right, locking horns over not one but two key targets.

Add to that the whole Harry Kane saga, and this has arguably been one of the most dramatic weeks in transfer history.