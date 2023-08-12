Chelsea and Liverpool are proving to be real thorns in one another’s side this summer.

The Reds and the Blues are both chasing Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, and, at the moment, it’s really unclear where either player will end up.

The Moises Caicedo saga has been one of the craziest transfer sagas we can ever remember, and somehow, Romeo Lavia’s situation is proving to rival it.

Somehow, both of these transfer tussles are mirroring each other perfectly.

Chelsea have put in the bigger bid for Lavia, as Liverpool have for Caicedo, but both players seemingly want to join the club that won’t stump up the cash.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Lavia’s mind hasn’t changed since Chelsea came in, referring to the fact that he had previously reported that the midfielder wants to join Liverpool.

However, despite Lavia wanting to join Liverpool there are no guarantees that he will end up at Anfield, and according to Tavolieri, this is one of the messiest transfer scenarios he’s ever seen.

Somehow, Chelsea and Liverpool have managed to be a part of two of the most dramatic transfer sagas we’ve ever seen at the exact same time.

It’s impossible to call where both Caicedo and Lavia will end up, and the fact that both of these sagas are happening concurrently is very tough to wrap your head around.

As Tavolieri says, this is getting really messy as mixed messages are emerging from all sides of both deals, and to add some extra spice to the mix, Liverpool head to Stamford Bridge to play against Chelsea tomorrow.

Liverpool may face Chelsea tomorrow, but the biggest battle between these two clubs this weekend is happening off the pitch.