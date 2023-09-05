Romano says ‘brilliant’ £15m player was never actually close to leaving Tottenham this summer

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg never really came close to leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Sharing the update on X, Romano also confirmed that Spurs didn’t make a formal bid for Chelsea’s Connor Gallagher on deadline day.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Romano said: “Understand Tottenham did not sent any formal bid for Conor Gallagher on Deadline Day. Interest was there but no £40m proposal despite reports.

“Talks were not advancing as Spurs were never really close to selling Hojbjerg to Atlético.

“Chelsea, happy to count on Conor.”

This may be a surprising update for Tottenham fans given how Hojbjerg hasn’t seemed a big part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

A key figure for the club last season, Hojbjerg’s only start under Ange came in the EFL cup defeat at Fulham.

And when you consider that the 28-year-old was being linked with Atletico Madrid, he is still at the top of his game.

Perhaps this will be a situation that will be revisited in January, as it also seems with Spurs teammate Hugo Lloris.

However, Tottenham fans may now wonder if Hojbjerg will once again play a bigger role in the coming months.

Romano’s update would suggest Hojbjerg is staying put for now and he surely will be of use to Tottenham.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Neither Yves Bissouma or Pape Matar Sarr look in danger of being dropped, so Hojbjerg may have to settle for being a strong back up.

Of course Rodrigo Bentancur will soon return from injury too.

Bentacur has the characteristics to be an excellent player under Ange Postecoglou.

And his return will perhaps plummet Hojbjerg even further down the pecking order.

It’s clear that it will take time and a few transfer windows for Postecoglou to build a squad entirely in his image.

A lot of players will leave and a lot will arrive.

And fans may wonder if Hojbjerg still has a departure on the horizon.