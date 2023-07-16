Club hope to agree fee for ‘exceptional’ Spurs star this month – and now think he won’t travel to Asia

Bayern Munich no longer expect Harry Kane to travel for the Asia leg of Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season tour, and now hope to reach an agreement with Daniel Levy by the end of the month.

That is according to a report from Sport Bild, as speculation surrounding the future of the 29-year-old continues to rumble on.

Bayern are certainly working to bring Harry Kane to Bavaria in this window. As reported by 90min, Thomas Tuchel’s side have already made two bids and are preparing a third for the striker.

Bayern hope to agree Kane deal this month

90min noted that Tottenham remain adamant that Kane is not for sale and they will not consider letting him go. But reports in Germany are now suggesting that Bayern are optimistic of striking a deal.

Sport Bild is now claiming that Bayern hope to reach a compromise with Levy by the end of July. In fact, the Bundesliga champions no longer think Kane will be with the Tottenham Hotspur squad when they leave Australia for Asia later this month.

Clearly, Bayern are running out of time if they hope to agree a deal that quickly. And obviously, they are relying on Daniel Levy experiencing a change of heart on his stance.

Much will surely depend on Kane’s stance. A lot has been said about what the ‘exceptional‘ England captain wants. But the striker himself has not publicly spoken about his immediate future.

And if he does decide he wants to leave, Levy may still stick with his stance. So Bayern may still be set for disappointment even if Kane makes it clear he wants to go.

What will hopefully become clear in the very near future is where Kane will be playing next season. Ultimately, it does Tottenham no favours for the speculation to drag on as they look to bring their own targets in.

Judging by these latest reports, it may not be too long before we find out whether Bayern do stand any chance of convincing Levy to sell Kane.