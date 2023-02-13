Fabrizio Romano drops Kalvin Phillips and West Ham hint with Declan Rice future uncertain











Fabrizio Romano has hinted that West Ham might look to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City to replace Declan Rice this summer.

The Hammers are expected to see Rice leave this summer. As it stands, both Arsenal and Chelsea are believed to be in the driving seat. Both are expected to bid big for Rice, with yet another transfer battle to come between the pair.

Of course, West Ham will need to replace Rice. Easier said than done, obviously.

But speaking this morning about the situation around Rice, Fabrizio Romano hinted that City’s Phillips could be an option, albeit nothing is in the works as it stands.

“West Ham are not working on signing Kalvin Phillips at this stage; but we have to see how they will act if/when Declan Rice will leave. We also need to see what Pep Guardiola and Man City will decide on Phillips’ future,” Romano wrote in his daily update for CaughtOffside.

Phillips has had a poor time of things since signing for City for around £42m in the summer. He returned from the World Cup apparently overweight and he has failed to dislodge Rodri in the middle. Phillips has also had injury issues, preventing him from having an impact.

TBR’s View: Phillips as good as anyone if fit to replace Rice for Hammers

We all saw how good Phillips and Rice were together so there’s no reason why the City star can’t go to West Ham and re-find his best form.

The move to City was always going to be a risk for Phillips. He was settled at Leeds and the pressure and different qualities needed at City are different.

A move to West Ham might not go down well with Leeds fans. But at the end of the day, it’s about where he can get regular football again and the Hammers are a huge club.