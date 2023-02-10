Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners make Declan Rice admission ahead of summer scramble











Arsenal are set to go head to head with Chelsea to sign Declan Rice this summer, with the Gunners firmly believing a big money offer is worth it.

Rice is set to be one of the most sought-after players in the summer market. Both Arsenal and Chelsea are known admirers, while Newcastle United could also gate crash proceedings if they feel they want to make a statement.

Of course, Arsenal were frustrated by Chelsea in January. The Blues moved to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from under the Gunners’ noses. Further, Chelsea splashed more than £105m on Enzo Fernandez, essentially giving West Ham a benchmark to work from when it comes to Rice.

However, according to The Independent, Arsenal truly feel that going big for Rice is worth it. The Gunners hierarchy feel Rice is the perfect midfielder to take them forward. With both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka due to enter their 30s, it’s believed Rice can take the club into the future.

The Independent reports how Arsenal feel going head to head with Todd Boehly for Rice is in their best interests. And if that means going big to the tune of over £100m, then so be it.

TBR’s View: Arsenal will need to land a big fish eventually

While Arsenal have spent big money in recent windows, they’ve not quite gone out and got that superstar player or signing that makes everyone say ‘wow’.

But if they go for Rice, that’s what it will be. Signing the England midfield is a priority for both them and Chelsea and it’s easy to see why.

Beating Boehly to signings seems like a new game in itself at the moment. But the Chelsea owner surely can’t maintain his level of spending and Arsenal will feel there’s a chance to nab Rice here.