Romano expects Moises Caicedo to move this summer; Arsenal keen











Fabrizio Romano has told his YouTube channel that the expectation of those close to Moises Caicedo is that he will move on from Brighton in the summer after Arsenal saw two bids rejected during the January transfer window.

The Seagulls did superbly to hold onto the 21-year-old last month. He has been a ‘magnificent‘ revelation in the Premier League this season. And he was attracting interest.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

In fact, Arsenal made a big push to bring him to the Emirates. As reported by The Athletic, the Gunners saw two bids for the midfielder rejected. The second offer was worth £70 million. However, Brighton dug their heels in.

Romano expects Caicedo to move this summer

Brighton’s stance sent out a major statement that they are not going to be pushed around when it comes to their best players. And they not going to make it easy for clubs in the summer.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Nevertheless, Romano has now suggested that it is looking likely that the Ecuador international will be on the move in the summer when the window opens up again.

“Caicedo will complete the season with Brighton. But the expectation of those close to the club and to the player is at the end, Caicedo, in the summer, will have his top club move. This is the feeling. This is the expectation. Caicedo remains on the list of Arsenal, but also Chelsea and Liverpool,” he told his YouTube channel.

“Caicedo will probably get his top club move in the summer. This is the expectation of those around the player.”

Obviously, Arsenal will probably be the favourites to many.

Chelsea spent a remarkable amount of money in January. And one of those deals involved Enzo Fernandez moving to Stamford Bridge. So spending well over £70 million on Caicedo may not be on their radar.

Having said that, predicting what Chelsea may do in the market is now impossible.

Liverpool do need to overhaul their midfield. But, as Romano notes in the same video, Jude Bellingham is the top target for the Reds.

Arsenal did sign Jorginho before the deadline. However, that deal is surely unlikely to prevent them from signing another midfielder in the summer. And you would imagine that they will be ready to push the boat out.

After offering £70 million for Caicedo, they will surely place themselves right in the race for his signature in the summer.