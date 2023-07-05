Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Micky van de Ven in recent days.

Multiple outlets and journalist have been suggesting that Spurs are closing in on the Wolfsburg defender.

For instance, The Mirror’s John Cross told Twitter that ‘Tottenham are set to sign… Van de Ven in a £30million deal.’

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sky Sports claimed that he has agreed terms with Tottenham ahead of the proposed £30million switch.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided a further update on the state of play involving Spurs and Van de Ven.

He took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to claim that Tottenham have submitted a verbal opening proposal.

Negotiations are reportedly ongoing, though it is not a done deal yet, added Romano.

In addition, Spurs shouldn’t have an issues regarding personal terms as the parties are ‘close on contract details’.

Van de Ven looks like he’d be an incredible addition to the Tottenham ranks.

Since joining Wolfsburg from Dutch club FC Volendam in 2021, the 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength.

This season just gone, Van de Ven made 26 club appearances, including 33 in the Bundesliga.

He also captains the Netherlands Under-21s, which shows that he has great leadership skills.

And aside from his quality, leadership skills and attitude, his height, physicality and speed are all ‘exceptional‘.

For £30million, Spurs could soon getting a bargain who could well go on to become a star for club and country.

Speculation seems to be heading in the right direction so hopefully it won’t be long before we get a breakthrough.