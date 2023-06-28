Arsenal have been linked with Yunus Musah over the past few months.

The 20-year-old was previously on the books of the Gunners, but they let him go in 2019.

Since then, Musah has gone from strength to strength, and Arsenal are reportedly looking at him again.

Photo by Roy K. Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

For instance, Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier in June that the American is “really appreciated” by the Gunners.

However, it looks like Musah will not be returning to the Emirates Stadium any time soon.

Romano has now taken to Twitter to claim that AC Milan have opened “concrete talks” with Valencia over Musah.

He is one of the Rossoneri’s “top targets” for their midfield, and an opening bid is “expected soon”.

Romano added that a fee of €20million (around £17million) could be enough for the two clubs to reach agreement.

Our view

Obviously Arsenal have had other priorities in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have reportedly been in talks over Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal are apparently close to signing all three, which would strengthen the Gunners’ spine.

However, Musah would’ve been a good shout for Arsenal, who will surely need more new midfielders.

Musah isn’t 21 until November, but he already has over 100 competitive outings for Valencia and 24 USA caps.

Back in 2020, Gio Reyna told Rising Ballers: “There’s a reason he’s playing for Valencia every week.

“He’s a big player and one of the best U18s in the world.”

Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

More recently, ESPN listed the ‘spectacular‘ Musah as one of the 39 best young players in the game right now.

It would’ve been a great chance for him to return to Arsenal, a club that he knows well, and make a real name for himself.

Nonetheless, Milan aren’t a bad team to join by any means. They’re one of the biggest names in the world and will be in the Champions League next term.