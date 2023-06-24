Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Newcastle United still have James Maddison in mind as a potential signing.

The transfer insider was speaking on GiveMeSport about the Magpies’ latest transfer activity.

Newcastle have made waves in the summer transfer window by reportedly clinching the signing of Sandro Tonali.

Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Romano said on Twitter that the deal is done, but is not likely to be announced until next week.

Newcastle signing Tonali has led to speculation regarding the Magpies’ interest in Maddison.

For instance, The Guardian claimed that Newcastle have cooled their interest in the Leicester ace.

However, Romano reckons the Magpies are still pursuing Maddison, who is also on the radar of Tottenham.

“It’s true that they want Tonali and they are closing in on him,” he said.

“For sure he was on the list at Newcastle alongside of course Maddison, who remains a target for Newcastle and Tottenham.”

Our view

Brendan Rodgers has described Maddison as “outstanding”, “one of the best players in the league” and a “superstar“.

We’ve all seen what he’s capable of in the Premier League and on international duty with England.

It’s extremely unlikely that Maddison will stay with Leicester in the Championship as Newcastle and Spurs circle.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Obviously the Magpies can offer him the most in terms of prestigious football next season.

Newcastle will be in the Champions League in 2023-24, while Spurs aren’t in Europe at all.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Magpies have the budget to go for Maddison and Tonali in the same window.

Some reports seem to suggest that Newcastle will still push on. We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks.