Arsenal have now held talks with Granit Xhaka over new contract











Arsenal have held talks with Granit Xhaka over a new contract with the midfielder keen to sign a new deal at the Emirates, according to a report from 90min.

Xhaka’s turnaround has been one of the most remarkable in Premier League history. The Swiss is an absolutely vital player to Mikel Arteta’s side. Of course, it was only a few years ago that the 30-year-old’s relationship with Arsenal fans appeared to be damaged beyond repair.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

90min reports that Xhaka is out of contract in 2024. But the Gunners have an option to extend his deal by a further year.

Arsenal hold talks with Xhaka over new contract

Nevertheless, it seems that Arsenal want to reward Xhaka with longer terms.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

According to 90min, talks have already been held over a new contract. And there is hope that a deal can be agreed quite quickly with both sides keen.

Xhaka has silenced a lot of his critics with his performances this season. He is finally proving exactly why he has been a favourite under each Arsenal boss during his time at the Emirates.

It is interesting that he is in line for a new deal. He could potentially be tied down until 2025 already. That will take him up until just short of his 33rd birthday. Obviously, that will likely represent a stage in his career where he is not featuring as regularly.

In fairness, Arsenal are probably not going to be dishing out a five-year deal to Xhaka. But they may feel that he has an important role to play in the coming years with the Gunners now back amongst the heavyweights.

It is also important to acknowledge that he has been ‘brilliant‘ this season. And it will be extremely well received if Arsenal soon announce that he has signed a new deal.