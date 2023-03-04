Liverpool Transfer News: £29m player thinks he can earn more money away from Anfield











Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has decided the time has come to leave Liverpool and he will depart the Anfield club this summer.

Firmino has been one of the mainstays of the Jurgen Klopp era. Scoring more than 100 goals and helping the Reds to Premier League and Champions League glory, Firmino will forever be a legend at the club.

However, Firmino told Jurgen Klopp yesterday that he wishes to move on. And according to The Telegraph, one of the reasons the Brazilian has taken the decision is due to a more lucrative offer being available elsewhere.

The Telegraph reports how Firmino has reservations over playing a more bit-part role at Liverpool. His contract offer from the club was going to reflect that status. And with that, Firmino believes there’ll be something more financially rewarding elsewhere.

Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool paid £29m for Firmino back in 2015. It’s been money more than well spent as well.

Recent seasons, though, have seen injuries and other players hamper Firmino’s impact. Liverpool signed Luis Diaz not so long ago while Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez have arrived in consecutive windows to bump Firmino further down the pecking order.

TBR’s View: Firmino probably deserves one last big payday

Not that Bobby Firmino will be short of a bob or two. But given all he’s offered and produced for Liverpool, if anyone deserves a big payday late in their career then it’s him.

Liverpool fans will put Firmino – who Diogo Jota recently lauded as ‘magic’ – into the legendary status category. After all he’s done for the club, there won’t be a single fan at Anfield who doesn’t applaud him in his final appearance.

The task for Liverpool now is to fill the void. Will Gakpo and Nunez prove enough? Or will they need to spend again to cover the loss? Time will tell at the end of the day.