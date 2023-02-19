Diogo Jota sends message to Liverpool star Roberto Firmino on Instagram











Liverpool star Diogo Jota was seriously impressed with fellow forward Roberto Firmino after yesterday’s win over Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side became the first team to beat Newcastle at St. James’s Park this season, with a vital 2-0 win.

Roberto Firmino took to Instagram after the match to celebrate what could be a massive three points for Liverpool.

The Reds are still clinging onto hopes of qualifying for the Champions League this season.

They started the day 9th, but leapfrogged Brentford yesterday, and closed in on the top four with a game-in-hand still to play.

Liverpool raced into a two-goal lead thanks to Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts, when Nick Pope was sent off for handling the ball outside the area.

He’s been one of Eddie Howe’s most important players this season, but will now be banned for the EFL Cup final against Manchester United.

Liverpool are beginning to look like the team that challenged at the top of the table over the past few seasons.

The likes of Diogo Jota and Firmino returning to full fitness will only help Liverpool further.

Jota sends Firmino message after latest Liverpool performance

The Brazilian forward posted on social media after full-time, saying: “Big win today lads!”

Jota loved Firmino’s performance and thought the Liverpool forward was absolutely magic yesterday.

In fact, he must have really enjoyed what he saw as he posted his message twice.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota sends Roberto Firmino message.

The £29m attacker has never been the most prolific attacker since signing for Liverpool.

However, he offers Klopp so much more than goals when he plays, and has been a big loss this season.

He had a brilliant chance to score in the second-half, but couldn’t connect with a cross at the far post.

There have been suggestions that Firmino may leave the club in the summer.

After the impact losing Sadio Mane last summer has had, Liverpool may be wary of letting another star forward move on.

Jota is clearly still a big fan of Firmino’s work, and Liverpool will hope to benefit from his returning to full fitness very shortly.

The Reds now have a huge game against Real Madrid on Tuesday to prepare for.

