Gareth Southgate impressed by 'amazing' manager Tottenham could replace Antonio Conte with











England manager Gareth Southgate has paid tribute to the work Roberto De Zerbi is doing at Brighton.

De Zerbi took over mid-season from Graham Potter and has arguably taken Brighton onto another level, which has them in the battle for Europe.

The Telegraph report that the Brighton boss is being considered by Spurs if they need to make a managerial change in the summer.

At the press conference which accompanied the announcement of his Three Lions squad, Southgate was asked about Lewis Dunk and Solly March and took the chance to praise the Seagulls and their manager.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Gareth Southgate praises Roberto De Zerbi

He said: “(Dunk and March) are playing very well and their club are playing exceptionally well. The coach is doing an amazing job. He’s got the team playing in a unique style in our league.

“They’re having an outstanding season as a club. Solly, we had in the Under 21s with us, a player we know well. But at the moment I don’t see him ahead of Rashford, Grealish, Foden, Saka in those positions on the field. They’re hard calls and we’re watching everybody.

“There’s not a game we miss and we know there are some players playing well and regularly for their clubs but I’ve got to pick the squad and team I think gives us the best chance of winning in two really big matches coming up.”

De Zerbi has Brighton playing an attractive brand of football, which is winning admirers from all angles, so it is no surprise he has been linked with some big jobs.

Spurs have gone for two short term options in their last two appointments so a hungrier, younger manager may just be what the doctor ordered.

There are plenty of names being mentioned in the frame and of course Antonio Conte is still in situ anyway, and that may remain the case until the end of the season.