Roberto De Zerbi says 'incredible' Arsenal target needs to stay at Brighton











Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has said when Arsenal transfer target Kaoru Mitoma can leave the club.

The winger has excelled in the Premier League this season. The Gunners have held an interest in Mitoma since February, via talkSPORT. Fabrizio Romano said that Mitoma has a £35m asking price, via CaughtOffside.

In his 26 Premier League appearances, Mitoma has scored seven goals and five assists. The 25 year old has been key to Brighton battling for a European spot.

The Seagulls have struggled to keep their star talent over the last couple of seasons. There is fear that the same will happen this summer.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

De Zerbi says when Arsenal target Mitoma can leave Brighton

High flying Arsenal aren’t the only club linked to Mitoma. Real Madrid and Manchester City have reportedly also joined the transfer race according to TEAMtalk.

With big clubs linked, De Zerbi spoke about the future of Mitoma and said, via Fabrizio Romano: “He needs to stay here one more year, for him and for us”.

The “incredible” player will no doubt see the big clubs linked to him and this could see him try to get a move away from Brighton.

With him 25, clubs like Arsenal will not mind waiting another year to sign Mitoma. Despite these words from De Zerbi, it will not be a shock to see clubs bid for him in the upcoming transfer window.

The Japanese international, who featured for his country in the 2022 World Cup, is enjoying his time at Brighton. Hopefully, for Brighton fans, this means that he will be happy to stay at the club for another season.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Show all