Robbie Mustoe says Arsenal defender William Saliba has been a 'star of the season'











Pundit Robbie Mustoe has said that Arsenal defender William Saliba has been one of the stars of the season.

Speaking on The 2 Robbies podcast, Mustoe was talking about Arsenal’s run-in this season.

Arsenal suffered another setback yesterday, as West Ham fought back to draw 2-2 with The Gunners.

A Said Benrahma penalty and Jarrod Bowen volley meant Arsenal could only extend their lead over Manchester City to four points.

It means the title race is now in both teams’ hands when they meet next Wednesday at The Etihad.

Mikel Arteta has tried to rotate his Arsenal side as little as possible in the league this season.

In particular, his back line has only ever changed when there’s been an injury.

Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney were both called up to the side yesterday in a rare change of personnel.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Monroe has pinpointed how important William Saliba has been to Arsenal this campaign.

After three loan moves on the bounce, his future at The Emirates was hanging in the balance.

Now, it’s impossible to see Arsenal going forward without the Frenchman in their line-up for the foreseeable future.

Monroe impressed with Arsenal defender Saliba

Speaking about the 22-year-old, Mustoe said: “Kieran Tierney’s played, and Rob Holding has continued to play.

“Now, both of those players are good pros, they’re good players in their own right.

“But, we know for the vast majority of the season, it’s been different players in those spots.

“When Arsenal were at their very best, William Saliba, who’s been a star of the season, an unexpected bonus of a brilliant centre-back, has been out with this back injury.

“I always feel the same way about your important players, others can come in, and get away with it, and they’ll do fine, they look OK, they look comfortable.

“But the longer that goes on, the difference of those two will come about.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Rob Holding hasn’t done badly since replacing Saliba, but he’s not of the same calibre.

Saliba has stepped up his recovery from injury, but wasn’t in the squad against West Ham.

His partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes has been one of the brightest spots of the season for the Gunners.

Mustoe has been seriously impressed with Saliba so far this season, and he could help Arsenal win an incredible league title.

He’ll be desperate to get fully fit, and Arteta will want him back in the starting line-up as quickly as possible.

