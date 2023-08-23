Rob Holding suggests he’s a huge fan of £70m attacker Arsenal reportedly want to sign

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has suggested that he’s a huge fan of Brighton Hove Albion’s 26-year-old winger Kaoru Mitoma.

Holding, who was speaking on Tea with Timbsy on Youtube also had a lot of praise for Brighton themselves.

When asked about Brighton and then Mitoma, Holding said: “Brighton are a hell of a good team, they are so good.

“Yeah [Mitoma], unbelievable!”

Holding’s comments will be particularly interesting to Arsenal fans given the club have been extensively linked with the winger.

Although a reported asking price of £70m may act as a deterrent to any suitors, Mitoma still may be good value.

Such was his progress last season, the Japan international is now considered one of the best wingers in the league.

And with Brighton once again starting the new season brilliantly, Mitoma has been right at the heart of things.

It would seem unlikely that the winger would leave the club before the window shuts, but stranger things have happened.

And it would also seem that Holding certainly wouldn’t be displeased if Mitoma arrived at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side are still being linked with moves before deadline day.

Rob Holding himself is said to be subject of fresh interest from Turkish side Besiktas.

And journalist Fabrizio Romano earlier suggested that Arsenal may still make a move for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus.

Whilst he mentioned that Arsenal’s early summer interest has cooled, he did say it might be revived before deadline day.

There’s clearly still a lot of work to be done by Edu Gaspar and his team before the window closes.

And whilst some Arsenal fans might be dreaming of Mitoma, and maybe even Holding is, that deal doesn’t seem too likely.

But that is not to say The Gunners won’t still make additions.

Arsenal host Fulham on Saturday in the Premier League and afterwards their attention may then be focused on their final moves of the window.