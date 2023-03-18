Mikel Arteta ready to make Rob Holding decision with William Saliba doubtful for Arsenal v Palace











Mikel Arteta could be forced to bring in a replacement for William Saliba this weekend as Arsenal take on Crystal Palace.

Saliba went off injured for the Gunners against Sporting Lisbon in midweek. And with Takehiro Tomiyasu also picking up a knock, Arsenal’s defensive options suddenly look really limited.

For Arteta, selecting the right man to replace Saliba is a crucial decision. The Frenchman has been an ever-present for the Gunners this season. Alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, Saliba has formed one of the best partnerships in the league.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Replacements

According to Football.London, Arsenal are likely to consider their options when it comes to replacing Saliba. Of course, one of those options is that the Frenchman is fit.

Reports suggested yesterday that there was still hope that Saliba would be fit for the Palace game.

But if not, Football.London reports that Rob Holding is the most likely option to come into the XI. With Tomiyasu injured, Ben White is likely to remain at right-back. Beyond that, new signing Jakub Kiwior is left-footed and Arteta is unlikely to go with two lefties together.

Holding, who Arteta said has been ‘exceptional‘ in training in recent months, could well get this chance to impress.

TBR’s View: Rob Holding good enough to step in for Arsenal this weekend

Sure, he’s no William Saliba. But for just the one game against a side struggling to score goals and without a manager, Rob Holding has more than enough.

Holding has been a good servant to the Gunners and Mikel Arteta knows what he’s getting from the 27-year-old.

All being well, Saliba is indeed passed fit for Arsenal this weekend. But if not, then Holding is more than capable of stepping up and doing a job.

Arsenal will be desperate to sign off with a win this weekend. And if they can win, then that title push really is all systems go after the break.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images