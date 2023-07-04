Rival clubs were put off from signing Pau Torres this summer as he nears a move to Aston Villa.

A report from The Athletic has provided more details on the Spaniard ahead of his move to Villa Park.

After the signing of Youri Tielemans, Aston Villa are close to confirming their next incoming in the form of Pau Torres.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Torres has been a mainstay at Villarreal for some time, working successfully under Unai Emery before.

The pair won the Europa League together and now he appears to be on his way to the West Midlands.

He’s also a regular for the Spanish national team and is trying to replicate the success of Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique in their side.

On paper, the 26-year-old appears to be a very astute signing.

However, rival clubs reportedly had two concerns over Torres that Aston Villa appear happy to look past.

Whether these fears are realised or not will be seen when the season begins.

Rival clubs had worries over new Villa signing Torres

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘Villa’s head coach knows exactly how good Torres is and was able to look beyond the perceived weaknesses — concerning his physicality and lack of aggression — which appear to have put other clubs off.’

It’s a surprise that there were concerns over Torres’s physicality given he’s well over six foot tall.

However, he’s not the best in the air, although Diego Carlos and Tyrone Mings are both very adept in aerial duels.

A lack of aggression in the Premier League could be an issue, but the likes of Cristian Romero have also shown that too much aggression can also be a bad thing.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

However, these two points overlook the many positives to Pau Torres’s game.

The 26-year-old is a brilliant passer and looks comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Other clubs will hope they were right to have concerns about Torres when he joins Aston Villa.

If he dispels those worries, then all of a sudden Villa will have a brilliant defender in their midst.