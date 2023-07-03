Fabrizio Romano claims ‘amazing’ player will have his Aston Villa medical this week

Fabrizio Romano claims Villarreal defender Pau Torres will have his Aston Villa medical this week ahead of his proposed switch to the Midlands.

The journalist took to Twitter on Monday morning as Unai Emery closes in on his second signing of the summer window.

Emery will be keen to bolster his squad over the coming weeks as Villa prepare for a long-awaited return to European football.

The Villains have already snapped up Youri Tielemans on a free transfer and it seems they are about to make a statement signing at centre-back.

Romano already reported just last week that Villa were in advanced talks to sign Torres, with Emery keen to snap up the Spain international.

Now, it seems that Torres will arrive at Bodymoor Heath this week to undergo his medical.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Torres set for Villa medical

Romano claims that Villa have agreed a deal to sign Torres for around £31 million.

The Villains are even set to book his medical for this week as they bid to officially wrap up a deal.

Torres has starred for Villarreal over the past few seasons and shined under Emery to help them to a Europa League title a couple of years ago.

He also impressed in their run to the Champions League semi-final, which came under Emery’s guidance.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 13: Aston Villa Manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Pa…

The Spaniard has been labelled an ‘amazing’ defender and if Villa manage to get a deal over the line, it would be a huge statement of intent.

Torres has been linked with moves to a host of top clubs over the past couple of years, but it seems that Emery will beat the likes of Tottenham to signing him.

He will certainly bring the required ball-playing abilities to thrive in Emery’s system and while Tyrone Mings improved dramatically under the Spaniard last season, Villa will need added depth heading into the new campaign.