Rio Ferdinand shares what Declan Rice texted him after Arsenal win

Rio Ferdinand has shared how Declan Rice responded after the pundit sent the Arsenal midfielder a message following the Gunners’ 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel after Mikel Arteta’s men made a real statement, with Gabriel Martinelli’s deflected effort finding the back of the net late on to send the Emirates into a frenzy.

In truth, Declan Rice has been outstanding since his move to Arsenal. He has taken absolutely no time at all to find his feet in Arteta’s side – despite being asked to play in a couple of different roles already.

The highlight may have previously been the crucial goal against Manchester United before the first international break. But Rice was ‘outstanding’ against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Rio Ferdinand messaged Declan Rice after Arsenal win

It was a performance which saw the 24-year-old confirm beyond any doubt that he is an elite midfielder – potentially good enough to star for a title-winning team.

There was huge pressure on Rice after Arsenal broke their club-record to sign him. But Rice has silenced any doubters emphatically. But it seems that he always had belief in his ability – judging by his response to Rio Ferdinand‘s message today.

“You know what, I text Declan this morning and just said testament to you, that no-one’s talking about the price-tag,” he told his YouTube channel.

“And his response was absolutely bang on. ‘Come on, I was doing the same thing at West Ham, Ri, and no-one wanted to speak about it’. It’s true. What I talk about Jude Bellingham before, transferring the level of performance and impact on your team, he’s transferred that to Arsenal.”

Midfielder right to believe in himself

Rice has stepped up time and time again. He really broke into the West Ham team around the time that they were battling relegation. And he has grown as the Hammers have moved themselves up the table.

And of course, his time at the London Stadium culminated with the club lifting the Europa Conference League title. It was the perfect time for the midfielder to move on.

And he has already shown that he can step up to make the grade at Arsenal.

Clearly however, Rice had absolutely no doubts about whether he would be able to live up to expectations at Arsenal.