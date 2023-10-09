BBC pundit left amazed by ‘outstanding’ 24-year-old Arsenal star after 1-0 win

Peter Schmeichel was left amazed by Declan Rice on Sunday as Arsenal secured a famous win against Manchester City, with the midfielder being labelled outstanding.

Schmeichel was speaking to BBC Sport as the full-time whistle loomed as Arsenal secured the win that leaves them second in the Premier League table heading into the international break.

Declan Rice played a huge role in Arsenal securing the win, particularly in the second-half. The 24-year-old was often driving the side up the pitch as Manchester City looked to pen Mikel Arteta’s men in.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Rice has taken absolutely no time to settle in to his new surroundings following his club-record move from West Ham in the summer.

Peter Schmeichel amazed by Declan Rice

He scored the crucial goal in the stunning 3-1 win over Manchester United before the previous international break. And he played a starring role this time around also.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

As shown by Whoscored, he won three tackles, made two clearances and made three interceptions. He also made a goalline clearance. And as Arsenal edged closer and closer to the win, Peter Schmeichel suggested that the game was perfect for the England international.

“When you want your team to play as tactically as today, when your first priority is not giving anything away, you can’t have a better player in your team than Declan Rice,” he told BBC Sport.

“He has been outstanding today.”

No-one is talking about Arsenal’s club-record spend

It is significant that so few people appear to be talking about the transfer fee which took Rice to Arsenal. Had he made a slow start, he would have come in for so much criticism.

Obviously, the transfer fees involved in football have long gone past the point of being completely crazy. But there was particular scrutiny on Arsenal’s decision to spend so much on Rice.

However, no-one is talking about that fee now. Instead, they are talking about whether Arsenal have one of the final pieces in the jigsaw as they look to get their hands on the Premier League title again.