Rio Ferdinand says to watch out for Tottenham prospect who looks like the real deal

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Micky van de Ven is looking like the real deal, and claimed that he has been immense for Tottenham Hotspur along with Cristian Romero.

Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel after Spurs picked up another victory last week, beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Friday night to ensure that they remained top of the Premier League heading into the weekend.

Micky van de Ven has definitely been one of the most impressive players in the early stages of Spurs’ season.

Rio Ferdinand thinks Micky van de Ven is the real deal

The Dutchman has made an unbelievable start to his Premier League career. It has taken him absolutely no time to form a brilliant partnership with Cristian Romero and adapt to the demands of the division.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Van de Ven is absolutely rapid. And his arrival appears to have brought the best out of the Argentinian, who had a really tough year in the Premier League last year.

The pair have certainly impressed Rio Ferdinand. And following the 22-year-old’s performance against Palace last week, Ferdinand suggested that he is incredibly excited about van de Ven’s potential.

“Romero and Micky van de Ven are arguably the best pairing at the moment in central defence in the Premier League on form. They’ve been immense,” he told his YouTube channel.

“This Micky van de Ven, bro, he is the real deal. He’s the real deal. I saw his debut the other day for Holland. I’ve seen him right up close twice this season. And he looks supremely comfortable for a young centre-back that’s come into a new league. So watch this space for this kid.”

£43 million spend looks to be inspired

There does not appear to be a large number of world-class centre-backs available on the market right now. So Tottenham have produced a masterstroke landing the former Wolfsburg man for £43 million.

At the time, it looked like a potential gamble. Van de Ven was hardly a household name. And Tottenham’s defence was calamitous at times last season.

But it was clearly not a gamble. If it was, it has paid off in some style. Van de Ven is perhaps the most talented young defender in the Premier League right now. And he is playing a key role in a Tottenham side setting the pace in the top-flight.

It is no surprise that Rio Ferdinand is such a big fan of van de Ven.