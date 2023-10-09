Rio Ferdinand says he absolutely loves Tottenham youngster who could go to the top

Rio Ferdinand has lauded Micky van de Ven after Tottenham Hotspur went top of the Premier League, with the pundit claiming that the defender has the potential to go to the very top.

Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel after the Dutchman scored the only goal for Spurs in their hard-fought victory away at Luton Town on Saturday.

Micky van de Ven was probably not a household name before he joined Tottenham in the summer. So it would have appeared to have been a gamble to pair him with Cristian Romero – particularly after the Argentinian proved to be so poor last year.

But the move has proved to be a masterstroke. Van de Ven has been a revelation for Ange Postecoglou’s side. And his partnership with Romero looks to have enormous potential.

Rio Ferdinand excited by Micky van de Ven

Speaking to talkSPORT, Tony Cascarino suggested that he had been surprised by van de Ven. And it seems that Rio Ferdinand has also been caught off-guard by how good the 22-year-old has been.

Ferdinand wanted to pick the youngster out for praise following Tottenham’s weekend win. And he suggested that he now has high hopes for his future.

“The goalscorer, Micky van de Ven, better than good,” he told his YouTube channel. “He’s got a chance to be top. He’s quick, he’s aggressive. He wants to get in a foot race. He’s fast, he’s aggressive. And another partnership that seems to be blossoming. It’s only eight games, but it’s blossoming.

“He’s almost calmed down Romero. Romero was an absolute loose cannon last year. He’s calmed him down and they’re both playing to a very good level at the moment.

“Let’s see how it goes. But for a young centre-half, the way he’s adapted so quick to the Premier League; doesn’t mind a little rough and tumble because he had that at the weekend, dealt with it. But also he’s clean the way he plays. I really like him – centre-back to watch out for.”

Spurs’ most inspired signing this summer

The early signs suggest that Tottenham got very little wrong in the transfer window. All of the signings who have played regularly have made a really impressive impact.

And van de Ven has arguably been the most impressive. Obviously, James Maddison has been exceptional. But everyone knew what he was capable of after a brilliant spell at Leicester City.

The centre-back has been superb, particularly when you consider that almost none of the back five had played together before this season.

Tottenham still have plenty of doubters. They are playing a brand of football that is going to see them take huge risks. And there are going to be times when those risks backfire.

But they can all take huge confidence from how they have started the season. And in van de Ven, Tottenham appear to have uncovered a real gem.

It says something that Rio Ferdinand is tipping him for a very bright future.