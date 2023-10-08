Pundit admits to being amazed by how good 22-year-old Spurs player has been this season

Tony Cascarino has admitted that he has been surprised by Micky van de Ven following the outstanding start to life he has made at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Cascarino was speaking on talkSPORT after the Dutchman scored the only goal for Spurs as they beat Luton Town on Saturday.

Micky van de Ven has been a revelation for Ange Postecoglou’s side. Tottenham took some time over the summer to sign another centre-back. But they are now reaping the rewards of bringing the 22-year-old in to play alongside Cristian Romero.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Van de Ven has been absolutely superb in the opening weeks of the season. It is almost remarkable that he had not played alongside Romero before this term. It also cannot be pointed out enough how much change has taken place in that backline.

Micky van de Ven a surprise for Tottenham

His reward came on Saturday at Kenilworth Road as he bagged the winner after doing brilliantly to divert James Maddison’s cut-back into the back of the net.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

And following the performance, Tony Cascarino suggested that he was not expecting such good things from van de Ven this early in his Tottenham career.

“Van de Ven has been a real big surprise. I say surprise because obviously you’ve got to give the credit to the football club for the recruitment that’s been made to bring him in,” he told talkSPORT.

“Most people know he was known as the quickest defender in German football with Wolfsburg. With that, he’s a talented boy on the ball. He looks incredibly assured.

“He reminds me of what Botman did at Newcastle. When Newcastle bought Sven Botman, he looked like [he had] a real, immediate effect on the team.”

Spurs now have so much potential

The challenge for Tottenham is going to be to manage their squad over the coming months. They will benefit from the fact that they only need to worry about the Premier League until January.

But there are a number of positions where Spurs appear to lack depth. And the centre-back position is one of those. Certainly, they have no-one who can offer the same sort of pace as van de Ven.

If they are lucky with injuries, and make the right signings in January, it could be a really special season for Tottenham.

It certainly looks to have the potential to be a special era for the club.